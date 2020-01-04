Dusk Network (DUSK) Market Capitalization Tops $7.69 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and $494,904.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.01 or 0.05954828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,754,573 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.