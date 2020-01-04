Dynamic (DYN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,044.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $623,712.00 and $9,044.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,430.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.01827411 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.49 or 0.03063594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00585568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00686599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00064940 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00023878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013580 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,866,921 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.