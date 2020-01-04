Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Hits $0.65 on Major Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Dynamite token can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00008827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $201,119.00 and $224,233.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006233 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00047055 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00333850 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013614 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003261 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014734 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite's total supply is 860,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,398 tokens. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

