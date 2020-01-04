Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Receives “Buy” Rating from William Blair

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 519.95% and a negative return on equity of 399.60%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Dynavax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 624.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.