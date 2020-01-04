DZ Bank Lowers Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Hold

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Longbow Research upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.92.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $297.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.76. Apple has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $300.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,321.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,444 shares of company stock valued at $27,554,564 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Apple by 339.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

