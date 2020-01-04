e-Chat (ECHT) Price Hits $0.0002

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. e-Chat has a total market cap of $3,780.00 and approximately $10,726.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Chat token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and IDEX. During the last seven days, e-Chat has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.97 or 0.05905846 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036065 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001966 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001263 BTC.

e-Chat Token Profile

e-Chat (CRYPTO:ECHT) is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,161,060 tokens. The official website for e-Chat is echat.io. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling e-Chat

e-Chat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Chat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Chat using one of the exchanges listed above.

