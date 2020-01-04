e-Gulden (EFL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0670 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $59.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00583969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010632 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000237 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,932,756 coins and its circulating supply is 17,110,365 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

