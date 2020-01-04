eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Brokerages expect that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.78 billion and the highest is $2.82 billion. eBay posted sales of $2.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.76 billion to $10.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.84 billion to $11.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Raymond James cut shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie set a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.77.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

