eBoost (EBST) Price Up 24.9% Over Last Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $342,657.00 and $511.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00579710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011344 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010569 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

