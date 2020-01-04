ECC Market Capitalization Hits $1.86 Million (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 48.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, ECC has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. ECC has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $3.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-Patex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ECC alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00058406 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00084609 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001067 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00059263 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,376.88 or 1.00386603 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About ECC

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ECC is ecc.network.

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ECC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.