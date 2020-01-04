EDC Blockchain (EDC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $383,020.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Bit-Z, P2PB2B and DDEX. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $16.52 million and approximately $383,020.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00058445 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084867 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001066 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00061481 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,365.60 or 1.00126575 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000326 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, DDEX, DigiFinex, P2PB2B and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

