Eden Price Tops $0.0035 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. Eden has a market cap of $2.08 million and $1.78 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, Eden has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00187327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.40 or 0.01486748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00123429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024806 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

