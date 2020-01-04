Edge 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9,584.00 (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Edge has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $9,584.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edge has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Edge token can currently be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, KuCoin, FCoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.89 or 0.05985821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029139 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036074 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001247 BTC.

About Edge

DADI is a token. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,692,561 tokens. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Edge's official website is edge.network/en.

Edge's official message board is medium.com/dadi.

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io, KuCoin, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

