EDRCoin (EDRC) Price Reaches $0.0186 on Exchanges

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One EDRCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. EDRCoin has a total market capitalization of $54,418.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

