EDRCoin Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $63,947.00 and $26.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

