Egretia Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Egretia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Egretia has a market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00187327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.40 or 0.01486748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00123429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024806 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io.

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, CoinEx, Hotbit, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

