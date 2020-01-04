eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.22.

EHTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on eHealth in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $150.00 price target on eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James set a $90.00 price target on eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 price target on eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.71. The stock had a trading volume of 361,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,053. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.51 and a beta of 1.16. eHealth has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $112.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.08.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.74 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.22%. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that eHealth will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of eHealth by 50.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in eHealth by 5.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in eHealth by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in eHealth during the third quarter valued at $32,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

