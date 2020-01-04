Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Reaches $0.0341 on Top Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Poloniex. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $7.47 million and $40,717.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00579422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010666 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,160,150 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation.

Einsteinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

