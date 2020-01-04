ELA Coin Market Cap Hits $4.11 Million (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. ELA Coin has a market cap of $4.11 million and $2.23 million worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELA Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex. Over the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00187645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.56 or 0.01463641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00122238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain. The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io.

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

