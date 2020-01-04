Elastos Price Hits $1.51 on Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $25.81 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00020316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, CoinEgg, Huobi and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos’ launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,293,254 coins and its circulating supply is 17,121,290 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, LBank, CoinEgg, BCEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

