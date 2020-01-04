Electrify.Asia Achieves Market Capitalization of $261,163.00 (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $261,163.00 and $23.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrify.Asia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Gate.io, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.43 or 0.01422636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00121090 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 tokens. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, TDAX, Kyber Network, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDAX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

