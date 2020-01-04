Electrify.Asia Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $72.00 (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Electrify.Asia token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, IDAX and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $266,727.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00187101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.01478978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024647 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Token Profile

Electrify.Asia’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 tokens. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia.

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kyber Network, TDAX, DDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

