Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $107.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $108.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.17.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $220,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,836 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,247,309 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,252,762,000 after purchasing an additional 176,869 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,913,571 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $969,745,000 after purchasing an additional 187,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,715,803 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $680,043,000 after purchasing an additional 913,279 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,327,338 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $438,186,000 after purchasing an additional 247,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 24,877.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,698,642 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $374,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,834 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

