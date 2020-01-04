Elitium Market Capitalization Tops $8.40 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Elitium has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and approximately $32,904.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00011741 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00187370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.84 or 0.01482222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024827 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,655,990 tokens. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium.

Elitium's official website is www.elitium.io. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium.

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

