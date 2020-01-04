Elrond Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Elrond has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $11.67 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Binance DEX, Binance and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Elrond

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 17,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,869,317,810 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Binance, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

