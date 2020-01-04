EncrypGen (DNA) Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One EncrypGen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. EncrypGen has a market cap of $1.16 million and $301.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EncrypGen has traded up 35.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.01439345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EncrypGen was first traded on June 1st, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,938,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,029,877 tokens. EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen. The official website for EncrypGen is www.encrypgen.com.

EncrypGen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncrypGen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncrypGen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EncrypGen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

