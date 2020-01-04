Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 292.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth $4,060,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.41. 75,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,776. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. Endava has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $101.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.84 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 28.69%. Research analysts expect that Endava will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

