Endor Protocol Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Coinsuper, Hotbit and Upbit. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $160,639.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00036757 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00626297 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012667 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000222 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper, Bilaxy, Hotbit, CoinBene, Kucoin, DEx.top, Coinall, BitForex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

