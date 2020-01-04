Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $49.51 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Energi has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00026985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Energi has a market cap of $49.51 million and $477,883.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00187230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.04 or 0.01480626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024660 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi was first traded on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 24,462,840 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.