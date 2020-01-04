Energi (NRG) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $48.60 million and $464,318.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00027081 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.43 or 0.01422636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00121090 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Energi’s launch date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 24,448,578 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world.

Energi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

