Energycoin Price Down 16.2% This Week (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $135,316.00 and $269.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008118 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

