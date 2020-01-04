Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ENI in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in ENI during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the second quarter worth $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the second quarter worth $150,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of ENI by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE E traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 171,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,177. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.94. ENI has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.75.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). ENI had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ENI will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

