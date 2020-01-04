Enigma Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $29.39 million and $1.70 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00005339 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Tidex, HitBTC and AirSwap.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00040398 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00592806 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000217 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 104.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000891 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, Huobi, Tidex, Liqui, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Binance, Upbit, GOPAX, HitBTC, Mercatox, Hotbit and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

