Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.88). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($3.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($3.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter.

ETTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 141,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 29.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETTX opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.82. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.79.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

