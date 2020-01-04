EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Up 6% This Week

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One EnterCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $33,398.00 and approximately $4,044.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.87 or 0.05883322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029900 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

EnterCoin Token Profile

ENTRC is a token. It launched on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,512 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net.

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.