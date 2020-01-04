EnterCoin Price Tops $0.0092 on Top Exchanges (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $28,410.00 and $4,176.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.89 or 0.05985821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029139 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036074 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001247 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a token. It launched on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,512 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net.

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

