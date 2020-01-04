Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENV. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ENV opened at $71.54 on Friday. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $73.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 1.74.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anil Arora sold 4,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $290,492.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $650,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,078 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,868 shares of company stock worth $7,595,829. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,701,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Envestnet by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 56,052 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Envestnet by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

