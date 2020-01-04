EOS (EOS) Price Hits $2.71

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. EOS has a market cap of $2.57 billion and approximately $1.70 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $2.71 or 0.00036084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Vebitcoin, Exmo and EXX. In the last week, EOS has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,044,019,322 coins and its circulating supply is 947,319,310 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, RightBTC, TOPBTC, LBank, DOBI trade, OpenLedger DEX, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, ChaoEX, Ovis, GOPAX, Coinone, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, EXX, CoinBene, Bitfinex, COSS, Fatbtc, Coinsuper, Bibox, CoinExchange, Binance, BigONE, CPDAX, CoinEx, BitFlip, Rfinex, Tidebit, Bilaxy, YoBit, Coinbe, Bitbns, BtcTrade.im, BCEX, Exmo, IDCM, Zebpay, C2CX, ABCC, Livecoin, Mercatox, Hotbit, Kraken, Cryptopia, Upbit, Coinrail, Kuna, Cobinhood, WazirX, HitBTC, Liqui, Instant Bitex, Cryptomate, QBTC, DragonEX, Bithumb, Bit-Z, CoinTiger, Huobi, BitMart, Tidex, OEX, OKEx, Neraex, Coindeal, Gate.io, DigiFinex, Poloniex, Exrates and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

