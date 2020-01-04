EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

EQM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of EQM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 701,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. EQM Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $47.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.98.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. EQM Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQM Midstream Partners will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc purchased a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,115,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $811,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 24.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 890,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,118,000 after purchasing an additional 173,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 74.2% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 57,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

