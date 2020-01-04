Equal Reaches Market Capitalization of $199,463.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Equal has a total market cap of $199,463.00 and approximately $266.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.01439345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,406,497 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, IDEX, DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

