ERC20 Market Capitalization Hits $1.60 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $40,187.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Mercatox, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00186642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.01480876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00123232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024786 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20’s launch date was October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ERC20’s official website is belance.io. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project.

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kuna, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.