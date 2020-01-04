Eroscoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $314.00 (ERO)

Eroscoin (CURRENCY:ERO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Eroscoin has a market capitalization of $249,047.00 and approximately $314.00 worth of Eroscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Eroscoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Eroscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Eroscoin

Eroscoin’s launch date was September 14th, 2017. Eroscoin’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,744,000 coins. Eroscoin’s official message board is blog.eroscoin.org. Eroscoin’s official website is eroscoin.org. The Reddit community for Eroscoin is /r/EROSCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Eroscoin’s official Twitter account is @ErosCoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Eroscoin Coin Trading

Eroscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eroscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eroscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eroscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

