Eryllium (ERY) Trading Down 19.7% This Week

Eryllium (CURRENCY:ERY) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Eryllium has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One Eryllium coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Eryllium has a total market cap of $1,133.00 and $54.00 worth of Eryllium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eryllium alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00036487 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00627913 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000219 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000055 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Eryllium Profile

Eryllium is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Eryllium’s total supply is 18,111,856 coins and its circulating supply is 13,663,121 coins. Eryllium’s official message board is eryllium.net. The official website for Eryllium is eryllium.com. Eryllium’s official Twitter account is @eryllium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Eryllium

Eryllium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eryllium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eryllium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eryllium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eryllium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eryllium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.