ESBC (ESBC) One Day Volume Tops $26,812.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, ESBC has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $542,818.00 and $26,812.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ESBC alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00476432 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001345 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a coin. ESBC’s total supply is 21,201,003 coins and its circulating supply is 20,913,089 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

ESBC Coin Trading

ESBC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.