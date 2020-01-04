Espers Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Espers has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Espers coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. Espers has a market cap of $445,996.00 and $40.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00058176 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00040244 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00631689 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00235349 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084289 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001788 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Espers Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Espers is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

