ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $8.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.17) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ESSA Pharma an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPIX. ValuEngine cut shares of ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,941. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $81.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.03.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,960,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.