Essentia (ESS) Trading 25.9% Lower Over Last Week

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Essentia has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $311,832.00 and $25,479.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, CoinBene, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.19 or 0.05929525 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029598 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035953 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001919 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinBene, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

