Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $195,461.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, Escodex, DDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.97 or 0.05905846 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036065 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001966 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001263 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

XBASE is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,841,844 tokens. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com.

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Escodex, Coinlim, LATOKEN, CoinTiger, Mercatox and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

