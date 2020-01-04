Eternity Price Tops $0.0016 (ENT)

Eternity (CURRENCY:ENT) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Eternity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Eternity has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. Eternity has a total market cap of $11,501.00 and $91.00 worth of Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Eternity

Eternity is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Eternity’s total supply is 7,287,350 coins. Eternity’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group. The official website for Eternity is ent.eternity-group.org.

Eternity Coin Trading

Eternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

