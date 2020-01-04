Ether-1 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24,606.00 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $211,834.00 and $24,606.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ether-1

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 40,880,216 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

